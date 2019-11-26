International Development News
Development News Edition

Bill on regularising unauthorised colonies 'huge fraud': AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:14 IST
Calling the Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi a "huge fraud", the AAP on Tuesday demanded that residents of such areas should get registry of their houses before the assembly elections. Polls in the national capital are due early next year.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) comments came as the BJP-led central government has planned to give registry to some residents of these colonies before the polls and to others after the assembly elections. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, was introduced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lower House. "The question is, who will be these 100 people? And what is the fault of millions of people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi who are awaiting registry for several decades?

"Why shouldn't they also be provided with the registry? This makes it clear that the BJP is also tracing the footsteps of the Congress," the AAP said in a statement, referring to media reports that 100 people will get the registry before the polls. The party said the Congress had distributed provisional certificates in a similar manner just before the 2008 election.

"The BJP is going to hoodwink the people with a symbolic handover of registry for 100 people. It is clear that the BJP has no intention to provide registry and this is just an election gimmick," it said. The AAP believes that this Bill is a "huge fraud in the name of regularising unauthorised colonies of Delhi", the party said.

"The BJP is trying to mislead the public before the upcoming elections. The law does not mean anything for the people if it does not lead to the registry of their homes reaching their hands. Delhi's people have been waiting for their registry, not a law," the AAP said. The bill seeks to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies.

"Symbolism will not work, otherwise people will believe they are being taken for a ride. The demand of the AAP is that the BJP should respect the decades long wait of the people and provide registry in the hands of all residents before the elections," the party said, demanding that every resident of unauthorised colonies in Delhi should have registry documents in their hands before the elections. The proposal to grant ownership rights is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower income groups.

The decision is politically significant as it will benefit millions of poor migrants who hold the key to the assembly election due early next year and had backed the AAP in large numbers in the 2015 Delhi polls. The Union Cabinet had approved the Bill on November 20.

Last week, Puri had said that people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital would be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Russia, Russias Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report issued on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-800 from Du...

UK Labour leader defends anti-Semitism handling after chief rabbi criticism

Eds Updating with details London, Nov 26 AFP Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday defended his handling of anti-Semitism allegations after Britains most senior rabbi suggested the issue was a new poison within the party that had been sanc...

With time running out, Democrat Booker to make all-out push for debate stage

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Bookers campaign will mount an all-out effort to boost his anemic poll numbers in a attempt to qualify for the December debate, his campaign manager said in a memo to the U.S. senators supporters on Tues...

Maha BJP govt resignation best gift of Constitution day: Mamata

Accusing the BJP of violating the principles of the Constitution to form a government at midnight in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict and Devendra Fadnavis resignation have sh...
