Uddhav stakes claim to form 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' govt

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine'sChief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was accompanied legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and congress, a Sena leader said

"We are submitting a joint statement of staking a claim for government formation before the governor. We will also produce proof of the support of all the MLAs of the three parties to the governor as a part of the mandatory procedure," said the leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)