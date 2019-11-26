UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows one point to 11 points - YouGov poll
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds an 11 point lead over the opposition Labour Party, down one point, ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.
Support for the Conservatives stood at 43%, up one point from YouGov's previous poll published on Saturday, while Labour was up 2 points at 32%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour Party
- Boris Johnson
- Conservative Party
- YouGov
- The Times
- Britain
- Sky News
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election- YouGov poll
UK Conservative Party hit by cyber attack ahead of election - two sources
UK PM Boris Johnson bats for scientists from India in election campaign
Boris Johnson hails tea exports to India on election campaign trail
UPDATE 1-Sterling down slightly, but traders remain hopeful of a Conservative Party majority