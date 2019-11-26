UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows one point to 11 points - YouGov poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds an 11 point lead over the opposition Labour Party, down one point, ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 43%, up one point from YouGov's previous poll published on Saturday, while Labour was up 2 points at 32%.

