International Development News
Development News Edition

CG govt to launch new Rs 2500 per quintal scheme for paddy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 23:27 IST
CG govt to launch new Rs 2500 per quintal scheme for paddy

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a new scheme to pay Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers for procuring paddy, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He was answering to the discussions on the demand proposals for the second supplementary budget for financial year 2019-20 in the House.

"Justice will be meted out to the farmers. My government is standing with them with clear intentions," he said. After discussion, the budget provisions worth over Rs 4546 crore for the second supplementary budget 2019-20 were passed with a voice vote.

With the passage of the second supplementary budget, the size of the main budget for the financial year 2019-20 has swelled to Rs 1,04,787 crore. A new scheme will be launched to provide Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers against paddy procurement as per the Congress' poll promise, Baghel said.

The minimum support price for paddy will be given to farmers as per the rate fixed by the Centre (Rs 1815 per quintal for common grade paddy and Rs 1835 per quintal for Grade A paddy) while in order to pay the farmers the difference amount to make it Rs 2500 per quintal, a new scheme will be initiated, he added. "A five-member cabinet sub-committee has been constituted for studying into as to how complete Rs 2500 per quintal benefit could be ensured to farmers. The committee will be submitting its report ahead of the forthcoming budget session. Thereafter, the state government will be initiating the new scheme to benefit the farmers," Baghel said.

Along with the notified MSP, the difference amount will also be transferred into the farmers' account, he added. In order to ensure that no payment remains due against farmers, the state government has made a provision of Rs 210 crore in the second supplementary budget, he added.

He said a provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for developing the Ram Van Gaman Path to attract tourists while a concept plan of Rs 92 crore has been prepared for the same project. Swami Vivekananda had spent time in Raipur from 1877 to 1879 at Dey Bhawan, which will be developed as Swami Vivekananda Memorial Institute, for which a provision of Rs 1 crore has been made, he said.

Earlier, the opposition BJP legislators targeted the ruling Congress over several issues, including paddy procurement, while taking part in the discussion over the second supplementary budget. Meanwhile, former minister and BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar's comment on the Congress party while participating in the discussion led to an uproar in the House, with the ruling party members seeking his apology, which he obliged.

Subsequently, when Chandrakar was continuing with his speech, he was interrupted by a Congress MLA. BJP members then boycotted the proceedings and walked out from the House alleging that they were frequently interrupted during their speech by ruling party members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

House Judiciary Committee to launch Trump impeachment hearings Dec 4 (AFP) RS RS

House Judiciary Committee to launch Trump impeachment hearings Dec 4 AFP RS RS...

Pope defends raid on financial unit despite criticism

Pope Francis is defending a raid on the Vaticans financial watchdog agency, saying it showed the Vaticans in-house system of checks was working. Francis said Tuesday he authorized the Oct. 1 raid after the Vatican criminal prosecutor came t...

Melania Trump gets booed at drugs speech

US President Donald Trumps wife Melania faced rare boos Tuesday when she gave a speech on the dangers of drug addiction in the east coast city of Baltimore. First ladies are usually spared the rougher edges of US politics and Melania Trump ...

Six dead in 3 blasts in Iraqi capital: medics, security source

Six people were killed in near-simultaneous explosions across various Baghdad neighbourhoods late Tuesday, medics and a security source said, amid deadly anti-government protests in Iraqs capital and its restive south.There was no immediate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019