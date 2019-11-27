International Development News
Development News Edition

Merkel's future in balance as SPD picks new leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 08:51 IST
Merkel's future in balance as SPD picks new leaders
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's political future hangs in the balance as her floundering coalition partners, the SPD, elect new leaders on Saturday. The choice could determine whether or not the SPD will stay in the coalition until 2021, when Merkel is planning to step down and retire from politics.

The vote was triggered by the departure of the Social Democrats' previous leader, Andrea Nahles, after the party's poor showing in European Parliament elections. For the first time since the party was founded in 1890, a male-female duo will take over the party's leadership -- following a model adopted by the Greens.

Another novelty is that the vote is no longer reserved to the 1,000 delegates attending the party conference but is open to all of the party's 426,630 members, who have until Friday to vote online or by post. The result will be announced on Saturday ahead of the party conference on December 6-8 in Berlin.

Despite its importance, the election has failed to generate much excitement and the center-left party is currently vying for third place in the polls with the far-right AfD after Merkel's center-right CDU and the Greens. In the first round of voting, which whittled down the pairs to two, only 53 percent of members took part.

The second round sees Olaf Scholz and Klara Geywitz, who got 22.7 percent in the first round, go up against Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken (21 percent). Victory for the first pair would be a relief for Merkel, who has been chancellor for 14 years.

Deputy Chancellor and Finance Minister Scholz and his running mate Geywitz want the coalition, which was put together with great difficulty in 2018, to stay. Scholz lacks charisma and has been dubbed "Scholzomat" for his propensity to speak like an automaton but he has the full confidence of Merkel.

If the other duo wins, Merkel's fate is less clear. Esken and Walter-Borjans have been highly critical of the coalition, although they have stopped short of calling for the SPD to pull out of it.

Conference delegates will in any case vote on whether to stay in the uneasy partnership after months of tensions. The SPD scored a rare victory this month by getting the government to agree on the need to top up basic pensions.

But Esken and Walter-Borjans have called for an end to Scholz's "zero new debt" policies and the current government's timidity on battling climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...

Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Livelys husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019