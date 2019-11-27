International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha Guv is 'BJP agent', must be sacked: UP Cong leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 10:31 IST
Maha Guv is 'BJP agent', must be sacked: UP Cong leader

Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Pradeep Mathur on Wednesday called Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a "BJP agent" and demanded his dismissal for dragging the office of the President into controversy. Mathur, the former leader of the Congress legislature party in Uttar Pradesh also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking president's rule in Maharashtra without calling a cabinet meeting.

"Sack Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari if he does not tender his resignation on his own for working as a BJP agent," Mathur urged President Ram Nath Kovind in his statement. Prior to administering the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Koshyari should have ensured whether the duo enjoyed a majority in the house, he said.

The way president's rule was imposed and revoked in Maharashtra by Koshyari has unnecessarily dragged the country's highest office into controversy. Instead of calling a cabinet meeting for revoking president's rule in the state, the prime minister himself recommended the same to the president, Mathur said.

"I have not witnessed anything like this in my 20 years tenure as an MLA," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Frozen harvest leaves bitter taste for U.S. sugar beet farmers

Weather during harvest season in the U.S. Red River Valley, a fertile sugar beet region in Minnesota and North Dakota, has to farmers felt like a series of plagues.Rain and snow pelted crops in September and October. That was followed by a ...

HDFC AMC shares rise over 3 pc

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company on Wednesday gained over 2 per cent after the firm received repayment of Rs 167 crore from Essel Group. Further, the worlds biggest index compiler MSCI had announced earlier this month that HDFC AMC w...

ISRO successfully launches CARTOSAT-3, 13 US nano satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday successfully injected into orbit its earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States. ISRO Chairman K Sivan described todays...

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group and Indias largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings TNSTU for 1,750 buses. The order comes close on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019