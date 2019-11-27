Cong leaders meet Sharad Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swearing-in
Senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, on Wednesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here to discuss issues pertaining to Maharashtra's ministerial council and oath-taking ceremony. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who will be sworn in as the state's chief minister on Thursday, is also expected to attend the meeting, being held at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak'.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and senior party leader Prithviraj Chavan were also present at the meeting. The three parties have already named Thackeray as the chief ministerial face of the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi' (MVA) they have formed.
"The leaders are expected to discuss the ministerial council and leaders to be invited for the swearing-in ceremony," sources said. Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park in Dadar here..
