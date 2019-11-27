International Development News
Development News Edition

3 Iraqi protesters killed amid night of violence in south

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:53 IST
3 Iraqi protesters killed amid night of violence in south
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraqi officials said Wednesday that three protesters were killed and 35 wounded by security forces in southern Iraq after the previous day's sit-ins and road closures, raising the death toll to six people. Two of the anti-government protesters were killed when security forces fired live ammunition to disperse crowds in the holy city of Karbala late Tuesday, security and medical officials said.

One protester died of wounds suffered when a tear gas canister struck him in clashes earlier in the day. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Demonstrations had raged in Baghdad and across the mostly Shiite southern Iraq. The protesters accuse the Shiite-led government of being hopelessly corrupt and complain of poor public services and high unemployment.

At least 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since Iraq's protests started Oct. 1, in what has become the largest grassroots protest movement in Iraq's modern history. Three simultaneous explosions rocked Baghdad late Tuesday, killing five people and wounding more than a dozen, Iraqi officials said, in the first apparent coordinated attack since anti-government protests erupted.

The bombings took place far from Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of weeks of anti-government protests that have posed the biggest security challenge to Iraq since the defeat of the Islamic State group. Roads between Karbala and Baghdad were blocked by protesters Wednesday. Demonstrators have burned tires and cut access to main roads in several southern provinces in recent days.

In the southern city of Basra, protesters continued to cut roads to the main Gulf commodities port in Umm Qasr, reducing trade activity by 50%, according to port officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters. Protesters in Baghdad are occupying part of three key bridges — Jumhuriya, Ahrar and Sinak — in a standoff with security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Three agroforestry projects in Côte d'Ivoire get financial supports from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is currently supporting three agroforestry projects for Cte dIvoire. The overall cost of the projects worth around USD 26 million.The projects supported by the Food and Agriculture...

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country.

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country...

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to bring Assange home

Sydney, Nov 27 AFP Australias prime minister has told former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson that Canberra will not intervene to bring her friend, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, back home to prevent his extradition to the United States. Th...

Getting precise Hindi translation for technical papers proving difficult for UPSC: Govt

The Union Public Service Commission UPSC is facing constraints in getting precise Hindi translation of question papers, especially in technical papers like engineering and medical sciences, the government said on Wednesday, citing a report....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019