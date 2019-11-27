International Development News
AP: Reddy govt disburses Rs 63 crore for phase 2 Vahana Mitra Scheme

The Jaganmohan Reddy led government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday released Rs 63 crores under the 'Vahana Mitra scheme' for phase 2 beneficiaries.

Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah released the funds during a press briefing today morning.

Vahana Mitra is a welfare scheme for auto, taxi, maxi cab owners cum drivers under which the beneficiary will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for annual maintenance of their vehicle. The scheme was launched in September 2019, and 173,102 applications were approved for receiving financial aid.

Moreover, the state government led by Jaganmohan Reddy has relaxed some guidelines in last month so that more auto and car owners cum drivers can avail the benefit. In this second phase, 65,054 people applied for the benefit, and 62,637 applications have been approved by the state government. The state cabinet minister has released the amount for the new beneficiaries in the morning today.

A total of 236 crores are distributed to the beneficiaries in the two phases. The minister also announced that the registration of beneficiaries will continue till next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

