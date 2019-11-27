BJP nominates Arun Singh, K C Ramamurthy for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP, Karnataka
The BJP on Wednesday nominated its general secretary Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh.
The party also nominated Congress rebel K C Ramamurthy as its candidate from Karnataka.
By-election to the two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12.
