VP Naidu emphasizes importance of Indian values for creating peaceful world

The Vice President of India Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that understanding of Spirituality was extremely important to lead a peaceful and purposeful life. He also stressed the need to preserve, promote and propagate India's great cultural heritage, values and ideals ingrained in India's philosophy.

Speaking at an interactive meeting organized at his residence with spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji today that Vice President said that India has a great tradition of respecting elders, seeking guidance from Seers, Rishis and Guru's to seek solutions too many problems.

Talking about Sri Sri Ravishankar, the Vice President said that he has been guiding the people across the globe and enlightening them through his spiritual discourses, especially at a time when there is a rise in violence, tensions, erosion in values leading to social tensions, affecting peace, prosperity, and development of the nation and the world.

Sri Sri, while interacting with the gathering spoke about the importance of Yoga and Meditation and suggested practicing these two for mental hygiene. He also highlighted the importance of daily meditation, proper sleep and focus on breathing for a peaceful mind. He said it would greatly benefit people to think beyond the earthly things and help them find the truth and find the real purpose of once life.

On a question about anger management, Sri Sri replied that anger is not bad if it is momentary and we should not keep holding the anger inside for long. He also emphasized the importance of Indian values such as sharing and caring for creating a peaceful world.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan, the Chairperson of Prasar Bharati, Dr A. Surya Prakash, the Chairman of DRDO, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, and several members of Parliament from different parties like TRS, BJD, YSRCP, TDP, DMK, AIDMK, and Congress were present. Around 50 members including MPs, Senior Officials of Government of India, Mayors of Delhi, and Chairman of NDMC attended the session.

(With Inputs from PIB)