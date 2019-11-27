HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

BOM32 MH-SECURITY-SWEARING-IN Tight security for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in as CM on Nov 28

Mumbai: Elaborate security arrangements are being made at and around Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai where Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) nominee Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister on Thursday evening, a police official said on Wednesday.

LGD3 SC-LD KASHMIR Article 370: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J-K

New Delhi: The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restriction imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

BOM33 MH-HC-LD UDDHAV-OATH HC raises security concern over Uddhav's oath at Shivaji Park

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister at Shivaji Park here, and said holding such functions at a public ground should not become a regular feature.

LGD11 DL-COURT-LD CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Dec 11

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till December 11 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

MDS7 PSLV-2ND LD CARTOSAT ISRO successfully launches CARTOSAT-3, 13 US nano satellites

Sriharikota (AP): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully launched its most complex and advanced earth imaging satellite CARTOSAT-3, that would among others serve military purposes. S Vijay Karthik

BOM21 MH-LD AJIT

Still with NCP; Uddhav will decide on induction: Ajit Pawar Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar Wednesday said he continues to be in the Sharad Pawar-led party, adding it was up to CM-designate Uddhav Thackeray to take a call on

inducting him into the cabinet.

BOM34 MH-KHADSE

Leaders like me could've helped BJP win more seats: Khadse Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said the BJP could have won 20 to 25 seats more in the last month's Maharashtra Assembly polls, if he and some other party leaders were actively involved in the election campaign.

DEL45 CABINET-LD MEA

Cabinet gives post facto approval to set up strategic partnership council with Saudi Arabia New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accorded a post facto approval to an agreement India signed with Saudi Arabia last month to set up a strategic partnership council.

DEL40 RSQ-KASHMIR-LOSSES

No specific report from J-K of losses due to restrictions: Centre New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said there was "no specific" report received from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir about any "new losses" of income and jobs due to restrictions imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

DEL39 BJP-RAJYA SABHA-NOMINATION

BJP nominates Arun Singh, K C Ramamurthy for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP, Karnataka New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday nominated its general secretary Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

DEL15 NAVY-EXCHIEF-DEATH

Former Navy chief Sushil Kumar no more New Delhi: Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar died at a military hospital here on Wednesday morning following a brief illness, his family sources said.

PAR27 LS-SPG-LD SHAH

SPG bill will restore original intent of Act: HM Shah New Delhi: Accusing previous governments of diluting the law governing the Special Protection Group (SPG), Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the elite protection unit was raised for securing only the prime minister and amendments brought in by the Modi government will restore the original intent of the Act.

LEGAL

LGD12 PB-COURT-AMARINDER Ludhiana court discharges Amarinder, other accused in City Centre case

Ludhiana: A court here on Wednesday discharged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and all other accused in the alleged Rs 1,140 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam.

FOREIGN

FGN3 US-INDIAN-LD MURDER

Suspect in Indian-American's murder grew angry after she refused to talk to him: Prosecutors Washington: The man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a teenage Indian-American student in Chicago grabbed her around the neck from behind and put her in a chokehold after she refused to talk to him or acknowledge his catcalls, prosecutors have said.By Lalit K Jha

FGN2 US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Congressional Committee invites Trump to attend impeachment hearing

Washington: A key Congressional Committee in the House of Representatives has invited US President Donald Trump to attend or send his officials to participate in the impeachment hearings against him. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 PAK-TERRORISTS

Pak security agency foils terror plot; arrests 3 AQIS militants Lahore: Pakistan's counter-terrorism agency on Wednesday said it foiled a plot to target the offices of an intelligence agency and sensitive installations in the south of Punjab province and arrested three terrorists of Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS). By M Zulqernain

