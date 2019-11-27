International Development News
NCP to get Deputy CM portfolio, Assembly Speaker will be from Cong: Sources

Apart from the Chief Minister portfolio, Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers in Maharashtra cabinet while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have Deputy Chief Minister and 13 other ministers, sources said on Wednesday.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (l), NCP chief Sharad Pawar (m) and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Apart from the Chief Minister portfolio, Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers in Maharashtra cabinet while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have Deputy Chief Minister and 13 other ministers, sources said on Wednesday. Congress will have Assembly Speaker and 13 ministers.

"Apart from Chief Minister, Shiv Sena to have 15 ministers, NCP to have Deputy Chief Minister and 13 other ministers. Congress to have Assembly Speaker and 13 ministers," sources told ANI. This comes amid the ongoing talks of Maha Vikas Aghadi of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to give shape to the new government to be formed under Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the sharing of portfolios among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the next state government will be finalised in a couple of days. After the BJP-led government collapsed on Tuesday, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress along with some small allies and Independents have chosen Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who is scheduled take oath on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs was conducted in Maharashtra Assembly in a special session on Wednesday after days of political uncertainty in the state.They were administered oath by newly appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar here at the Raj Bhavan.Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events. Yesterday evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

