International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong, SP, RJD do not work for people: Yogi Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Banshidharnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:26 IST
Cong, SP, RJD do not work for people: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the RJD work only for their families and not for the people. Addressing a poll meeting here in Garhwa district, Adityanath said problems of the people would be solved when there are governments of the same party at the Centre and in the states.

"(Leaders of the Congress, SP and the RJD) only develop their families, purchasing property in the country and abroad," the UP chief minister claimed and urged the people to vote for BJP candidates in the assembly elections. Adityanath said it is the Narendra Modi government which abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and no other government was able to take this step since Independence.

"The development thought of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unmatched and that is the reason people are getting pucca dwellings under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ambedkar Awas Yojana. "Without any discrimination, farmers are getting benefits under the PM-Kisan Yojana and farmers in Jharkhand are getting additional benefit under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana," he said at the poll meeting.

Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30. Counting of votes will be held on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kinetic Green partners with Autoline Ind to develop e-cycles

Pune-based electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green said it has signed a pact with auto component maker Autoline Industries for joint development and marketing of e-cycles. Under the alliance, Autoline will undertake the development of the ele...

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Womens World Cup. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup U-17 so the...

Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues related to advocates of the state. The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to form the committee in this regard.The committe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019