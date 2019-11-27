Cong, SP, RJD do not work for people: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the RJD work only for their families and not for the people. Addressing a poll meeting here in Garhwa district, Adityanath said problems of the people would be solved when there are governments of the same party at the Centre and in the states.

"(Leaders of the Congress, SP and the RJD) only develop their families, purchasing property in the country and abroad," the UP chief minister claimed and urged the people to vote for BJP candidates in the assembly elections. Adityanath said it is the Narendra Modi government which abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and no other government was able to take this step since Independence.

"The development thought of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unmatched and that is the reason people are getting pucca dwellings under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ambedkar Awas Yojana. "Without any discrimination, farmers are getting benefits under the PM-Kisan Yojana and farmers in Jharkhand are getting additional benefit under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana," he said at the poll meeting.

Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30. Counting of votes will be held on December 23..

