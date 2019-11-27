International Development News
Development News Edition

All political parties can't be given security at par with PM, Gandhis' security not removed but changed: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the decision to remove the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover from the three members of the Gandhi family was taken after threat assessment and added that all political parties cannot be provided with the same level of security as the Prime Minister gets.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:14 IST
All political parties can't be given security at par with PM, Gandhis' security not removed but changed: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the decision to remove the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover from the three members of the Gandhi family was taken after threat assessment and added that all political parties cannot be provided with the same level of security as the Prime Minister gets. "This government wants to provide security to every political party and is already providing the same. But all political parties can't be given equal security as provided to the Prime Minister of the country. The protection cover has not been reduced but has been changed. They (Gandhi family) have been given Z plus security, CRPF cover, ASL protocol and ambulance," Shah said in the Lok Sabha today.

Shah further said that the three leaders of the Congress -- Sonia Gandhi, her son and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- had on multiple occasions in the past not taken the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover even after personnel was assigned to them. "Members of the Gandhi family have been on several trips without informing the SPG. Instances like this have happened about 600 times. What secrets were hidden? Look at Rajnath ji, for many years security personnel even escort him till the toilet and yet he never said anything," said Shah.

Elaborating on his statement after some Congress leaders demanded a detailed answer from the Home Minister, Shah said, "Sonia Gandhi from 2015 till now, has on more than 50 occasions went ahead to attend the programmes without informing the Delhi government and the national security agencies. She undertook 13 unplanned trips and did not use the SPG bulletproof car. After 2015, she did not inform the SPG personnel on her 24 foreign trips." "Priyanka Gandhi on 339 occasions in Delhi and 64 occasions in other parts of the country went without SPG cover. Since 1991, on her 99 international visits she took the SPG cover only during 21 visits while on 78 trips she did not take any security cover," Shah added.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi, Shah said: "From 2005-2014, he went on 18 trips around the country without a bulletproof car and informing the SPG. And since 2015, Rahul Gandhi has undertaken 1,892 trips in India and 247 trips while outside India without informing the SPG." Rooting for the SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Shah said that this was the first time that it was being done keeping the interest of the Prime Minister and not that of three leaders from a family in mind.

"I have no hesitation in saying on record that the changes that were made to the Bill earlier were made keeping in mind a single-family. It is for the first time it has been changed keeping in mind the security of PM," said Shah. The SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote after the reply from Home Minister Amit Shah. It amends the Special Protection Group Act, 1988.

The Congress staged a walkout from the House after the minister's reply. The Bill also provides that SPG will give security to former Prime Ministers, and his immediate family members residing with him at the residence allotted to him for five years from the date he ceases to hold the office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Terror incidents in J-K have come down to almost nil after abrogation of 370: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted in Lok Sabha that after abrogation of provisions of Article 370, terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil. He also said the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jam...

Judiciary Committee set to take over Trump impeachment probe

Washington, Nov 27 AP The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, scheduling a hearing for next week as they push closer to a possible vote on actual charges of high crimes and misdemea...

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead $2 bln spending spree on gene therapy production

Eleven drugmakers led by Pfizer and Novartis have set aside a combined 2 billion to invest in gene therapy manufacturing since 2018, according to a Reuters analysis, in a drive to better control production of the worlds priciest medicines. ...

Manchester City owners in record valuation after US investment

London, Nov 27 AFP The parent company of Premier League champions Manchester City has been given a global record sports valuation of 3.73 billion 4.8 billion after US equity firm Silver Lake acquired just over 10 percent of the company on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019