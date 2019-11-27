International Development News
"No intervention:" Mexico president reacts to Trump's cartel terrorism plan

  • Reuters
  • Mexico City
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:02 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:56 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rejected "interventionism" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was working to designate the Latin American country's drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

"Cooperation, yes, intervention, no," Lopez Obrador said in a morning news conference when asked about Trump's comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

