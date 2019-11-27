International Development News
Development News Edition

Shah targets Congress, says no vendetta in change of security of Gandhi family members

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday rejected Congress allegations of 'political vendetta' behind the move to change the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:51 IST
Shah targets Congress, says no vendetta in change of security of Gandhi family members
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday rejected Congress allegations of 'political vendetta' behind the move to change the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Replying to debate in the Lok Sabha on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said the Congress members tried to create an impression that the government was not concerned about the security of members of Gandhi family and this is "not true". He asked if they were concerned about the security of only one family.

The Bill was passed by the House with a voice vote. Shah said security has been changed for the members of Gandhi family after a yearly professional assessment and the change in security has also been done under the ambit of the Act.

He said security has been changed from the SPG on the basis of the assessment of threat perception and the review was done twice, which found that ASL is sufficient. "They have been provided with 'Z' plus security of CRPF with ASL (Advance Security Liaison) ambulance," he said.

The Home Minister said that ASL protocol means that a team will go in advance to the place of their visit and coordinate with the state government and the security team will have CRPF commandos. "The CRPF is a central agency. It is present across the entire country," he said, adding that the Special Protection Group (SPG) comprises personnel from forces such as CRPF and BSF.

Shah said if the amendments have curtailed security, it is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and when he does not remain PM, he will not have the SPG security from the sixth year. The minister said SPG not only provides physical protection to Prime Minister but protects his residence, office, communications and apart from measures concerning his health.

Shah said that five changes been made in the SPG Act and most of them had been made "keeping one family in mind." He said special security was withdrawn in the past of former Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar, PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral but none of them spoke about it.

He asked if the SPG security is of the leadership of the country or "of a family." Shah said the security of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also had been changed but no voices were raised. "He belongs to your party...(Are you concerned) about only one family," asked Shah.

He said the SPG cover had been made a status symbol to distinguish from the common man and noted that Prime Minister needs such security because of his post which also entails foreign visits. He said the security of children of former Prime Ministers Chandershaker, Gujral and Manmohan Singh was withdrawn after security review but there was no demand, no statement.

Referring to the Congress allegations of vindictive approach, he said: "Vindictiveness was not in the culture of this government". He said the Congress had put people in jail several times due to its vindictive approach.

The Home Minister said that the number of security personnel had not been reduced but the number had been increased. Shah said the government was not concerned about the security of Gandhi family alone but of every citizen of the country and members of Gandhi family were also citizens and security has been provided to them.

Shah said the Director, Intelligence Bureau, had met Manmohan Singh to apprise him of change in security detail after threat assessment andhand over-take over happened subsequently. He said when the officer went to meet members of the Gandhi family, they did not meet him and asked him to proceed with the changes.

He said the hand over-take over took place after meeting between the SPG and the CRPF. Shah said threat perception is a dynamic process and it can change from what it was in the past.

"It was done according to the system, on the basis of dynamic threat assessment," he said. Responding to the concerns of members, he said all chief ministers have not been given 'Z' plus security of the CRPF.

"The truth should be known. There is no political vendetta. The security has been changed and the three members (of family) have been given 'Z' plus security with ASL," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aaditya invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on T...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy picks up in Q3; data surprise on the upside

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and there are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close. The modest firming in growth reported on Wednesday b...

New sex offenders register may deter Nigerians with 'no conscience'

Employers must use Nigerias new national sex offenders register to vet their staff for it to succeed and the public must be made aware that it exists, rights activists said on Wednesday.The online database will contain the names of people c...

'Namami Gange' pavilion in Sonepur Mela educating masses on river cleanliness

National Mission for Clean Ganga NMCG has put up a stall in the ongoing Sonepur Mela to create public awareness towards cleanliness of River Ganga. Multiple standees and banners aim to directly influence the locals and visitors living along...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019