SPG has been made status symbol: Giriraj Singh hits out at Congress

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh hit out at Congress saying that the party is concerned only about the Gandhi family and said that the force has been made a status symbol. "Congress is only concerned for Gandhi family," he said while speaking to ANI about the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The BJP leader claimed that the number of personnel deployed for their security have been increased and alleged that Congress did not worry about former Prime Ministers -- Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral, Narsimha Rao, and even Manmohan Singh. "They have made SPG a status symbol. SPG didn't know where they went at least 600 times," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Congress seems to be bonded with the throne of (Gandhi) family, not the country, because, two Prime Ministers -- PV Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were also from this party and the SPG Act applied to their families as well. But their (Congress) policy changes according to persons." "If the family had really such threat perception, then see the facts, when members of the family went on foreign tour, they left SPG Cover behind. I think this is more of a status symbol than a security threat," he said.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

