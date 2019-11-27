France warns Iran over nuclear deal dispute mechanism
France's foreign minister said the question as to whether to trigger a dispute mechanism enshrined in the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to U.N. sanctions was seriously under consideration given Tehran was repeatedly breaching the accord.
Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said the way Iran's supreme leader and president had dealt with protests in the country had done nothing to encourage the United States to reduce its maximum pressure campaign on Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- France
- United States
- Tehran
- JeanYves Le Drian
ALSO READ
Iran accuses US of orchestrating quasi-coup in Bolivia
Trump, Macron talk on Syria coordination, Iran over phone
Pak mulling buying tomatoes from Iran as price skyrockets
Women need to get out of comfort zone and lead transformation: Irani
Cycling-Tour de France's perennial runner-up Poulidor dies at 83