International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon army says 16 held after night of unrest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 04:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 04:58 IST
Lebanon army says 16 held after night of unrest
Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's army said on Wednesday it detained 16 people during a third night of violence across the country, as tensions rose following more than 40 days of unprecedented protests. Clashes erupted on Tuesday evening in Tripoli, the northern port city where protests have maintained momentum since anti-government demonstrations began on October 17.

On the outskirts of Beirut, clashes shook the neighborhoods of Ain al-Remmaneh and Chiyah. "Army units arrested 16 people following incidents that shook several areas of Lebanon," a statement read, adding that 51 troops were wounded.

In Tripoli, dozens of people were wounded when "dissenters" attacked banks, breaking windows and destroying money machines, the official ANI news agency reported. They had previously tried to attack offices of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), a Christian party founded by President Michel Aoun, and the army fired in the air to disperse them, ANI said.

However, activists on social networks blamed thugs for "infiltrating" protests. The army said 33 soldiers in Tripoli were wounded by stones and petrol bombs. A grenade hurled at soldiers failed to explode, the statement said.

South of Beirut, the military intervened to end clashes between inhabitants of the Christian district of Ain al-Remmaneh and the Shiite Muslim suburb of Chiyah, local media reported. The trouble began after a video circulated on WhatsApp showing Ain al-Remmaneh residents insulting the head of powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah. The clip was later shown to be old.

Tensions regularly erupt in this area which saw the first clashes of the 1975-1990 civil war. On Wednesday, a group of around 100 women marched from Ain al-Remmaneh to Chiyah to denounce the violence. They chanted "No to civil war!" and "We are all united!" and were greeted by residents throwing flowers and rice from balconies.

In the east Beirut district of Bikfaya, clashes erupted between backers of two rival Christian parties, after Phalangist supporters blocked a march organised by FPM supporters, ANI reported. Since the start of protests against a ruling class deemed inept and corrupt, demonstrations have remained largely peaceful, despite sporadic clashes with security forces or attacks by supporters of various political factions.

Tensions have grown since Sunday, with attacks by supporters of Shiite parties Hezbollah and Amal on protests in central Beirut, Tyre in the south and Baalbek in the east. In a statement on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said the authorities should not allow any group to inflict violence on peaceful demonstrators.

"Men armed with batons, knives and stones, brandishing Hezbollah and Amal flags, attacked protesters... in some cases in full view of the security forces," HRW said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Slump in demand pulls down UK car production, again

British automotive output dropped by an annual 4 in October, the 16th month out of the last 17 to record a fall, as demand from both domestic and overseas buyers decreased, according to a trade body. Production stood at 134,752 cars last mo...

FEATURE-Talk to me: counsellors help child workers win justice in India

When counsellor Arti Sharma met a 10-year-old boy, whose father sold him for 500 Indian rupees 7 to work in a bangle factory, she expected tears - not a stony silence.It took her more than a week to get the child, who had run away from the ...

Reports: Orioles place INF Villar on waivers

Slugging second baseman-shortstop Jonathan Villar was placed on outright waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. The move was made to beat the non-tender deadline for arbitration-eligible players ...

US News Roundup: Former U.S. President Carter home for the holidays after surgery; Three more Navy SEALs spared review after Trump's intervention

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.William Ruckelshaus, who resigned in Watergates Saturday Night Massacre, dies at 87 U.S. mediaWilliam Ruckelshaus, picked by Richard Nixon as the first head of the U.S. Environmental...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019