International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-China warns U.S. of retaliation for law backing Hong Kong protesters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 07:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 07:47 IST
WRAPUP 1-China warns U.S. of retaliation for law backing Hong Kong protesters
Image Credit: Pixabay

China warned the United States on Thursday it would take "firm countermeasures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation which supported the protesters despite angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war.

The legislation requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favorable U.S. trading terms that have helped the territory grow as a world financial center. It also threatens sanctions for human rights violations. Beijing warned that the United States would shoulder the consequences of China's countermeasures if it continued to "act arbitrarily" in regards to Hong Kong, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government said the legislation sent the wrong signal to demonstrators and "clearly interfered" with the city's internal affairs. Anti-government protests have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for six months, at times forcing businesses, government, schools and even the international airport to close.

The financial hub has enjoyed a rare lull in violence over the past week, with local elections on Sunday delivering a landslide victory to pro-democracy candidates. Hong Kong police entered a sprawling university campus on Thursday at the end of a nearly two-week siege that saw some of the worst clashes between protesters and security forces to have rocked the former British colony.

A team of about 100 plain-clothed police officers entered the city's battered Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including petrol bombs which remain scattered around the campus. It was not clear whether any protesters remained on site but officers said any that were found would receive medical treatment first.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

Polytechnic University on Kowloon peninsula was turned into a battleground in mid-November when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape. More than 5,800 people have been arrested since June, the numbers increasing exponentially in October and November, as violence escalated.

Security teams from the university had scoured the maze of buildings at the red-bricked, sprawling campus, a focal point in recent weeks of the citywide anti-government protests that escalated in June, finding no one. Chow Yat-ming, a senior police officer searching the campus on Thursday said if officers ran into any remaining protesters during the clear out operation "arrests would not be an objective".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.The...

Rangers grab 3-0 lead, hold off Hurricanes

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury and Henrik Lundqvist made 41 saves in his 1,000th career appearance for the Rangers, counting the regular-season and postseason, as New York built a three-goal ...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

UPDATE 11-Residents flee fourth major Texas petrochemical fire this year

Three workers were injured and residents of four towns were told to evacuate after explosions on Wednesday at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An early morning blast at a TPC Gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019