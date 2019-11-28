International Development News
Development News Edition

Uddhav set to be sworn in CM; NCP to get Dy CM's post

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 09:33 IST
Uddhav set to be sworn in CM; NCP to get Dy CM's post
Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at the Shivaji Park here. With the swearing-in of 59-year-old Thackeray, the state will have a chief minister from the Sena after 20 years.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the sprawling Shivaji Park, where his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray addressed his famous Dussehra rallies. The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party.

The swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments, which included a three-day government formed by unexpected support from NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who has since returned to the Sharad Pawar-led party fold. The Sena, along with the NCP and Congress constituted the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' to form a non-BJP government in the state.

There is speculation that Ajit Pawar may be inducted into the new Cabinet. NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday said his party will get the deputy chief minister's post in the new Shiv Sena-led government.

The Congress will get the Assembly Speaker's post while the NCP will get deputy Speaker's post, he said after a meeting of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. He also said that along with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, one or two members of each of the three parties will take oath as ministers.

There will be only one deputy CM's post in the government, he added. A special session of the 14th state Assembly was held here on Wednesday where the oath was administered to 285 newly- elected members by pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar.

Legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat said a decision on the date for Speaker's election will be taken after the Cabinet meeting, following the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Snowfall in higher reaches of HP, schools closed in Kinnaur

Shimla, Nov 28 PTI&#160;Several areas in middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to closure of schools in Kinnaur district on Thursday, officials said. Cold wave conditions have intensified after the fresh...

Indonesia aims to replace some top civil service jobs with AI in 2020

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered government agencies to remove two ranks of public servants in 2020 and replace their roles with artificial intelligence, in a bid to cut red tape hampering investment. Widodo made the rem...

New retrial ordered for South Korea ex-leader Park

South Koreas top court on Thursday ordered a second retrial for disgraced former president Park Geun-hye, seeking heavier punishment for illegally taking money from the countrys spy agency. Park, the countrys first female president, was imp...

U'khand: Counting for Pithorogarh by-poll begins

Counting of votes polled for Pithorogarh assembly by-poll in Uttarakhand began on Thursday. Polling to the seat was held on November 25 with 47.48 per cent of voters casting their vote.The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019