International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump angers China by signing bill supporting pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:54 IST
Trump angers China by signing bill supporting pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters

US President Donald Trump has signed a law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, drawing a furious reaction from China which on Thursday warned of "firm countermeasures". The legislation was approved unanimously by the US Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week.

Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law on Wednesday. The law would require the State Department to certify once a year that Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous to retain its special US trading consideration — a status that helps its economy.

It also threatens sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses in Hong Kong, escalating tensions between China and the US. Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous territory which operates under the 'one country, two systems' principle — a structure that grants the city’s citizens some degree of financial and legal independence from the mainland.

The city has been shaken by massive, sometimes violent, protests initially organised to oppose a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. These protests have now turned into a wider movement for democratic reforms. Trump in a statement said, "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi (Jinping), China, and the people of Hong Kong."

"They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all," Trump said. Reacting to Trump’s move, the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement said: "This is a severe interference in Hong Kong's affairs, which are China’s internal affairs".

"It is also in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts," the statement said. "The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbours absolutely sinister intentions," it said.

The legislation came at a time when China and the US have reached an advanced stage of negotiations to sign phase one agreement to end a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. "We urge the US not to continue going down the wrong path, or China will take countermeasures, and the US must bear all consequences," the Chinese statement said.

Until 1997, Hong Kong was ruled by Britain as a colony but then returned to China. Under the "one country, two systems" arrangement, it has more autonomy than the mainland. It has its own judiciary and a separate legal system from mainland China.

"We are determined in implementing the 'one country, two systems' principle and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests." the Chinese statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kings defeat Islanders to break even on homestand

Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Matt Roy and Alex Iafallo scored goals as the Los Angeles Kings overcame a brief first-period deficit to earn a 4-1 victory Wednesday over the visiting New York Islanders. Jonathan Quick had 24 saves as the Kings ...

Ross Taylor hails depth within New Zealand squad

New Zealands middle-order batsman Ross Taylor on Thursday hailed the depth within the squad and said it is definitely the best at this point in his career. The depth is definitely the best it has ever been during my career. When I first sta...

FOREX-Yen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion

The safe-haven yen rose and risk-sensitive currencies fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trumps formal endorsement of Hong Kongs anti-government protesters, seen as potentially derailing recent Sino-U.S. progress on trade.On Wedne...

Not surprised by how AITA dealt with me but it hurts: Bhupathi

Indias former Davis Cup skipper Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday said he cannot get over the hurt caused by the national federations manner of sacking him but it was hardly a surprise given how the body has dealt with players in the last two dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019