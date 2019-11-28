International Development News
Development News Edition

Uddhav, six ministers to take oath today: Ajit Pawar

  PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:15 IST
NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that six leaders, two each from his party, the Shiv Sena and the Congress, will take oath as ministers on Thursday along with Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray. Pawar also clarified that he will not take oath as a minister on Thursday evening during the ceremony to be held at Shivaji Park here.

"I will not take oath today. Only Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will take oath as ministers from the NCP," Ajit Pawar told reporters after a meeting of NCP leaders at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here. "Two MLAs each from Shiv Sena and Congress will also take oath as ministers," he added.

Ajit Pawar also dismissed reports that he was disappointed over not being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister on Thursday. "I am not at all disappointed. Do you see disappointment on my face?" he asked.

The former Maharashtra deputy chief minister also refuted reports about his "revolt". Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP to form government last Saturday, but quit it earlier this week citing "personal reasons", leading to collapse of the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation.

"It was not a revolt. I was in the NCP, I am in the NCP and will remain in the NCP," he said, adding that he would attend the swearing-in ceremony in the evening with his cousin and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have come together under the front called 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' to form government in the state.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. PTI ENM GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

