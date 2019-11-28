International Development News
Development News Edition

David Mabuza to deliver keynote address at World Aids Day Commemoration

This year's World AIDS Day will be held under the theme: “Communities make the difference – Cheka Impilo”, as part of the government`s efforts to recognize the role played by the communities in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's. 

David Mabuza to deliver keynote address at World Aids Day Commemoration
Under the leadership of Deputy President Mabuza, government working together with civil society organisations and the private sector has made significant strides in responding to the challenges of HIV, TB and STI's.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Sunday, 01 December 2019, deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day National Commemoration event at the James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney, Klerksdorp, in the North West province.

This year's World AIDS Day will be held under the theme: "Communities make the difference – Cheka Impilo", as part of the government`s efforts to recognize the role played by the communities in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's.

The theme is in line with the National Wellness Campaign called Check Impilo - a call to action to all South Africans to take responsibility for their health and wellness.

The event provides an important opportunity to recognize the essential role that communities have played and continue to play in the AIDS response at the international, national and local levels.

It is also a platform for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's and further to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Under the leadership of Deputy President Mabuza, government working together with civil society organisations and the private sector has made significant strides in responding to the challenges of HIV, TB and STI's.

Furthermore, in line with the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs 2017 – 2022 (NSP) government is working hard to meet the target of putting an additional two million people on treatment by December 2020.

Moreover, South Africa is committed to reaching the UNAIDS 90–90–90 targets by 2020. The aim of this strategy is to ensure that 90% of people living with HIV are tested and know their status, that 90% of people living with HIV are receiving treatment, and 90% of people on treatment have a suppressed viral load.

The Deputy President will in this regard, update the nation on progress made in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's and outline some of the challenges that require ongoing partnership with all sectors of our society.

Deputy President Mabuza will further utilize the platform to call upon all sectors of our society to intensify the drive of finding the missing TB patients. These are people who are infected with TB but have never been diagnosed and therefore not on treatment.

Deputy President Mabuza will be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize and other senior government officials.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on 3-day India visit

Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month. Rajapaksa who is in the country on the special invitatio...

EU Parliament to probe Malta rule of law as journalist murder scandal widens

The European Parliament on Thursday agreed to send a mission to Malta to probe its respect for the rule of law after the prime ministers former chief of staff was arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a journalist.Police s...

Two attacks in DR Congo kill and injured workers responding to Ebola

Two attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have killed 4 workers responding to the Ebola outbreak and injured 5 others.The attacks occurred overnight on a shared living camp in Biakato Mines and an Ebola response coordinati...

'Banana on steroids': life saver for warming world

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Described as a banana on steroids, enset may be the superfood youve never heard of, let alone tasted, but scientists say it could be a life saver for a warming world.The plant, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019