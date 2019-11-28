Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies brought with ill-intention of wooing voters: AAP
The AAP on Thursday questioned BJP's motive behind introducing a bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi ahead of assembly elections due early next year and alleged that the proposed legislation was brought with the "ill-intention" of wooing people living in such areas.
Giving the slogan - 'Jhase mein nahi aayenge Kejriwal ko jeetayenge' (Will not come tricked, will make Kejriwal win), AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned the BJP's intentions on bringing the bill just before the assembly elections.
"The Centre was sitting on the bill for the past four years even when we completed all formalities from our side (Delhi government) years ago and woke up right before the polls," he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
