Maharashtra: CMP of Maha Vikas Aghadi focusses on farmers' issues, secularism

The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine has committed to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 28-11-2019 17:24 IST
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday to announce their Common Minimum Programme. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine has committed to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. The CMP of Maha Vikas Aghadi as the alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is called, was released on Thursday, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"The alliance partners commit to upholding the secular values enshrined in the Constitution," reads the preamble of the CMP. "On contentious issue of national importance as well as of state importance, especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus," adds the CMP's preamble.

The CMP also focuses on subjects like farmers' issues, unemployment, industry, health, social justice, women, education, urban development and tourism. It promises to provide immediate assistance to the farmers who are suffering due to premature rains and floods, and immediate loan waiver will be granted to farmers.

The CMP also states that the Crop Insurance scheme will be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers, who have lost their crops. Also, the three parties shall undertake appropriate measures to ensure remunerative prices for farm produce and adequate steps shall be initiated for the construction of a sustainable water supply system for the drought-affected areas. (ANI)

