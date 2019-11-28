Sonia skips Uddhav's swearing-in, wishes him the very best
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra chief minister and has conveyed this to him.
In a letter to Thackeray, she wished Uddhav the very best in life and hoped that the new government will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
