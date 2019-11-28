International Development News
Sonia skips Uddhav's swearing-in, wishes him the very best

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra chief minister and has conveyed this to him.

In a letter to Thackeray, she wished Uddhav the very best in life and hoped that the new government will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.

