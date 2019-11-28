Uddhav Thackeray sworn in 18th chief minister of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president UddhavThackeray on Thursday took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra

Thackeray, 59, became the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post

Thackeray took over as chief minister over a month after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

