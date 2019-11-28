Country facing unprecedented threats from BJP: Sonia to Uddhav

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said in a congratulatory letter to Uddhav Thackeray, who has taken oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, that the country is facing "unprecedented threats" from the BJP. Thackeray is heading an unlikely alliance of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

The Shiv Sena broke up its three-decade alliance with the BJP over sharing of chief minister's post after contesting the assembly elections together. "Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from the BJP," Gandhi's letter said.

"I wish you all the very best as you embark on a new innings in your life," she added. Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray had met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony, but Gandhi did not attend the event on Thursday evening.

"The political atmosphere has become poisonous", the "economy has collapsed" while "farmers are facing great distress", said Gandhi in her letter. "Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have agreed to a common programme and I am confident that all three parties will strive their utmost to implement that programme in letter and spirit.

"The people of Maharashtra expect the alliance to provide cohesive, purposeful, responsible, responsive and transparent administration and our collective effort will undoubtedly be to ensure that these expectation are fulfilled," the Congress president added. In a separate letter to state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine will provide a stable and responsive government.

