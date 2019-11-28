International Development News
"Has a patent on crying," says Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said his family has got a patent on crying as he took objection to Union minister D V Sadananda Gowdas comment that shedding tears during election was their family business. "I will say that our family has a patent over it (shedding tears). Ours is a life of emotions and tears are an expression of pain in our hearts, Kumaraswamy told reporters at Hunsur.

While campaigning for the JD(S) candidate contesting the assembly bypoll, Kumaraswamy burst into tears at Kikkeri in KR Pet segment on Wednesday, saying people of Mandya had deserted him by defeating his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year. Commenting on Kumaraswamy turning emotional, Sadananda Gowda had cautioned people against the "flood of tears." He saidthe flood caused by tears is more dangerous than the flood that ravaged 22 districts of Karnataka in August and October.

The union minister even termed that shedding tears during election is the tradition of former prime minister H D Deve Gowdas family. Dear Sadananda Gowda, I dont know how to cry applying Vicks or glycerine. I cry when I see the poor people in tears, Kumaraswamy said.

He challenged Sadananda Gowda to explain how many flood-hit people did he assist. How many poor people come to your house and how many of them secured any relief from you? Come to our house or send your intelligence team from the Centre.

Even after 70 years of independence, there are people coming to us without food and clothes. When I see them I get upset, Kumaraswamy said. "Sadananda Gowda had said in his statement that people earlier used to watch drama for 100 days or 200 days.

Yes, you will say so because you come from the region where dramas are played, said Kumaraswamy commenting on the coastal Karnataka region where the minister hails from and where Yaksha Gana form of classical dance-drama is popular. State Tourism minister C T Ravi too called Kumaraswamy an accomplished actor while taking a jibe at the JD(S) leader for shedding tears while campaigning.

"Film actors too do not tear up without glycerine though it is their profession. Only an accomplished actor can shed tears without it," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

