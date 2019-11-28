International Development News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai sworn-in as ministers

Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers on Thursday in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 28-11-2019 19:25 IST
  Created: 28-11-2019 19:25 IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as minister on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers on Thursday in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde took oath after Thackeray, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park.

Uddhav is the first member from the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane. He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several leaders who attended the ceremony. On Tuesday, Thackeray had been unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

