Manmohan Singh congratulates Uddhav Thackeray, hails his visionary leadership

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:31 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. "I am very happy to know that you are taking oath as the 19th Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra today at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Certainly, it is a historic event and I commend you on your visionary leadership," Singh wrote in a letter to Thackeray.

"I take this opportunity to convey to you and all the ministers in your Cabinet my heartiest congratulations and to send you my best wishes on this auspicious occasion," he added. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had on Wednesday evening met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Singh and had invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray.

Sonia Gandhi also wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray and said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra has come together at a time when the country is facing "unprecedented threats from the BJP." "The Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from the BJP," she wrote.

She said that the political atmosphere has become poisonous, the economy has collapsed and farmers are facing great distress. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress had earlier staked claim to form the government.

Sonia Gandhi wished Thackeray for the 'new innings of his life.' She said that the people of Maharashtra expect the alliance to "provide cohesive, purposeful, responsible and transparent administration." "The Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress have agreed to a common programme and I am confident that all the three parties will strive their utmost to implement that programme in letter and spirit," she added. (ANI)

