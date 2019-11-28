International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump angers China by signing bill supporting pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:34 IST
Trump angers China by signing bill supporting pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has signed a law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, drawing a furious reaction from Beijing, which on Thursday summoned the US envoy to China and warned of "firm countermeasures". The legislation was approved unanimously by the US Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week.

Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law on Wednesday. The law would require the State Department to certify once a year that Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous to retain its special US trading consideration - a status that helps its economy.

It also threatens sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses in Hong Kong, escalating tensions between China and the US. Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous territory which operates under the 'one country, two systems' principle - a structure that grants the city's citizens some degree of financial and legal independence from the mainland.

The city has been shaken by massive, sometimes violent, protests initially organized to oppose a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. These protests have now turned into a wider movement for democratic reforms. Trump in a statement said, "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi (Jinping), China, and the people of Hong Kong."

"They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all," Trump said. Reacting to Trump's move, a livid Beijing summoned the US envoy to China and asked Washington to refrain from putting the law into effect to "avoid further damage" to bilateral ties.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad to lodge a strong protest against the US move. "China strongly urges the US to correct its mistake and make a fresh start, not to put the Act into effect, and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs or interfering in China's internal affairs so as to avoid causing further damage to bilateral ties and cooperation in important areas between China and the United States," Le told Branstad.

Le said China will take "countermeasures" in response to the "wrong move" taken by the US and America must bear all the consequences that may ensue, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Hong Kong is part of China and its affairs are China's internal affairs, brooking no interference from any foreign government or force, Le said.

The Chinese government has unswerving determination to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement "one country, two systems" principle and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong affairs, he stressed. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement said: "This is a severe interference in Hong Kong's affairs, which are China's internal affairs".

"It is also in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts. The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbors absolutely sinister intentions," it said. The legislation came at a time when China and the US have reached an advanced stage of negotiations to sign phase one agreement to end a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"We urge the US not to continue going down the wrong path, or China will take countermeasures, and the US must bear all consequences," the Chinese statement said. Until 1997, Hong Kong was ruled by Britain as a colony but then returned to China.

Under the "one country, two systems" arrangement, it has more autonomy than the mainland. It has its own judiciary and a separate legal system from mainland China. "We are determined in implementing the 'one country, two systems' principle and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests." the Chinese statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

Days after urging the Centre to dismiss the National Register of Citizens in its present form, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam government has decided to table the district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis exclu...

Delhi: Minor suspended from school for smoking Hookah moves HC for relief

New Delhi India, Nov 28 ANI A 9th class student banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking hookah has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the school to allow him to continue his study. The students p...

CCI approves 37.4 pc stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group

The Competition Commission on Thursday said it has approved the acquisition of 37.4 percent shareholding and joint control by Total Group in Adani Gas. The proposed combination represents an investment opportunity for Total along with its s...

Court holds four guilty of Dalit man's murder 17 yrs ago

Seventeen years after a Dalit man was killed and his body thrown in village fields, a court here on Thursday convicted the four accused in the murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 30.Judge Pankaj Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019