Kejriwal congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on being sworn-in as Maha CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackerey for taking over as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT," he said in a tweet.

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, did not attend the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai due to prior engagements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)