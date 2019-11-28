Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes

Uruguay's conservative opposition party claimed victory as the official count of Sunday's presidential election concluded on Thursday, and the candidate of the governing party conceded defeat.

First, there was a tweet from the opposition National Party saying its candidate Luis Lacalle Pou had won the election. Minutes later, also by way of Twitter, Daniel Martinez of the ruling Broad Front party conceded defeat.

