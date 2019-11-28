MoD clears defence acquisitions worth over Rs 22,800 crore

Ministry of Defence on Thursday cleared defence acquisitions worth over Rs 22,800 crore including six P-8I naval spy planes from the US. "To boost the 'Make in India' initiative, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded approval for indigenous design, development and manufacturing of 'Thermal Imaging Night Sights' for Assault Rifles," a defence ministry release said while adding that these sights will be manufactured by the Indian private industry and used by troops deployed on the frontline.

'Thermal Imaging Night Sights' would enable troops to undertake long-range accurate engagements in dark and all weather conditions thereby enhancing the night fighting capabilities. The Defence Ministry release also stated that as a follow up of the successful indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) programme, the DAC revalidated the Acceptance of Necessity for the procurement of additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) India aircraft.

"The mission system and sub-systems for these aircraft would be indigenously designed, developed and integrated into the main platform by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These platforms would provide onboard Command & Control and 'Early Warning' which would assist the Indian Air Force (IAF) in achieving effective air space dominance in the least possible time," the Defence Ministry said. It stressed that "induction of these systems would increase the extent of coverage along our borders and greatly enhance both the Air Defence and Offensive capabilities of the IAF."

The DAC also approved the procurement of Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) Anti-Submarine Warfare P8I aircraft for the Indian Navy. "These aircraft would greatly strengthen the Navy's capabilities for maritime coastal surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Anti-Surface Vessel (ASV) strike," it said.

The P8I is the Indian Naval variant of the P8A 'Poseidon' aircraft that has been developed for the US Navy. The Aircraft is equipped with both foreign as well as indigenous sensors for maritime reconnaissance, anti-submarine operations and electronic intelligence missions. The aircraft is fully integrated with state of the art sensors and highly potent anti-surface and anti-submarine weapons.

The DAC also approved the procurement of Twin-Engine Heavy Helicopters (TEHH) for the Indian Coast Guard These aircraft would enable the Coast Guard to undertake missions to prevent maritime terrorism, infiltration of terrorists by sea routes as well as Search & Rescue operations. (ANI)

