International Development News
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Finns to propose nudging up contributions to next EU budget - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:52 IST
EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Finns to propose nudging up contributions to next EU budget - sources

Current European Union president Finland is expected to propose that the bloc's next seven-year budget starting in 2021 amounts to 1.07-1.08% of the member states' gross national income, three diplomatic sources told Reuters. The current 2014-2020 budget for the 28 member states including Britain is 1.00% of the bloc's Gross National Income (GNI), or roughly 130-150 billion euros a year. Excluding Britain, which is due to leave the EU, the current budget is equivalent 1.13% of GNI of the other 27 countries.

Finland will soon present the proposed headline number to other EU countries and national EU leaders will discuss it at their last summit this year on Dec. 12-13. The bloc's executive European Commission has already proposed a budget for 2021-27 of 1.11% of the EU27 GNI.

Talks about the size of the budget are extremely sensitive. While the bloc of 500 million people has ambitions to tackle new challenges, its resources are dwindling. An exit for Britain -- one of the biggest net payers -- could leave a gaping hole.

Other major net payers led by Germany are reluctant to contribute more and want common spending capped at 1 percent of GNI. But poorer countries to the east and south want to keep generous EU cohesion funding to advance their economies. New Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, a German conservative, wants to spend more on new priority areas including managing migration, fighting climate change and advancing the digital economy.

Currently, cohesion and agriculture funding each account for just over a third of the total for the 27 countries. As part of the budget negotiations, some EU countries also want to get rid of special rebates like those enjoyed by Britain and the Netherlands. The Netherlands, a net payer, is not impressed by this idea.

France meanwhile favours introducing an EU-wide digital tax on tech giants like Facebook and Google to boost joint coffers without raising individual member states' contributions. After the initial discussion on the Finish proposal in Brussels in mid-December, EU leaders may hold an extra summit in February to try to move closer to an agreement, several EU diplomatic sources said.

The EU parliament has called for an even bigger budget of 1.3% of GNI. All players will have to converge around one figure for there to be a deal, meaning it could be difficult to seal an agreement by mid-2020 as the bloc hopes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans suffering eye trauma from protests march on presidential palace

A group of Chileans who claim to have suffered eye trauma in confrontations with the security forces rallied outside the presidential palace on Thursday to call for President Sebastian Pinera to take responsibility for human rights violatio...

Union calls another Colombia strike as protest turnout falls

Reduced groups of protesters are expected to gather in the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday to mark the eighth day of anti-government protests in the Andean country, as a major union called for an additional strike on Dec. 4. The number...

Europe must help Greece fix child-migrant crisis: UN

Athens, Nov 28 AFP Europe must help tackle a crisis situation in Greece where roughly 5,000 child migrants live in danger of exploitation and violence, the UN refugee chief said on Thursday. There is a children emergency in this country... ...

Rescuers hold out hope for survivors of Albanian quake

Earthquake rescue teams in Albania clung to hope Thursday of finding missing people in survival pockets rubble, as the death toll rose to 46 with some entire families found dead beneath their crumbled homes.The 6.4 magnitude quake, the dead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019