Spain's Socialists, Catalan separatists to continue talks on new government
Spain's Socialists and Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Thursday they had "constructive dialogue" during their first official meeting to negotiate the formation of a new Spanish government.
In a joint statement issued after the two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the parties spoke of differences but a joint determination to continue talks to allow the formation of a government and ensure political stability. They said a further meeting would take place on Dec. 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
