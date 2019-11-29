CORRECTED-Spain's Socialists, Catalan separatists to continue talks on new government
Spain's Socialists said on Thursday they had a "constructive dialogue" with the Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) during their first official meeting to negotiate the formation of a new Spanish government.
In a statement issued after the 2-1/2-hour meeting, the party spoke of differences but also of a joint determination to continue talks to allow the formation of a government and ensure political stability. A further meeting would take place on Dec. 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
