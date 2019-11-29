International Development News
Development News Edition

I want to take ties with India to very high level: Lankan Prez

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:12 IST
I want to take ties with India to very high level: Lankan Prez
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday said he would strive to take his country's bilateral relationship with India to a "very high level". Speaking to reporters after a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he also said both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues relating to security and the overall welfare of the people of the two countries.

Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit, in his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka 10 days back in reflection of importance he attaches to ties with India. The Sri Lankan leader said his expectations from the visit were very high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajapaksa are holding talks covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

"During my tenure as president, I want to bring the relationship between India and Sri Lanka to a very high level. We have a long-standing relationship historically as well as politically," Rajapaksa said. Both the countries need to work together on key issues like security, economic development, and welfare of the people of India and Sri Lanka, he said.

"We need to work together for the benefit of the people of India and Sri Lanka," Rajapaksa said in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Rajapaksa during which a range of bilateral and regional issues was discussed.

A plethora of issues, including fulfilling the aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean region and steps to boost trade and investment ties, are expected to figure in the talks between Modi and Rajapaksa. Last week, India said it was looking forward to working closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.

Rajapaksa, a former defense secretary who is credited with ending the country's long civil war, was sworn in as the island nation's new president on November 18, a day after he won the closely fought presidential election in the island nation. Three days later, he appointed his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister.

Jaishankar had traveled to Colombo last week as a special envoy of Prime Minister Modi to convey his greetings to Rajapaksa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray will have to surrender to 10 Janpath for survival: GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said here on Friday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to completely give up his partys ideology and surrender to the Congress party for the survival of his government. Uddhav Thackeray h...

Cornwall leads West Indies to comprehensive nine-wicket win over Afghanistan

Burly off-spinner Rakheem Cornwall returned a career-best 10-wicket match haul to script West Indies comprehensive nine-wicket win over Afghanistan inside three days in the one-off Test, here on Friday. The Caribbeans skittled out Afghanist...

Indian Army uses plastic in road construction in Guwahati

In an initiative of using plastic in road construction, the Indian Armys Military Engineer Services has started a pilot project in Guwahati. The project of using plastic in road building will help to reduce, reuse and recycle waste plastic....

Airbus considering production of hybrid airplane by 2035

Airbus is considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low emission aircraft, its chief executive said.CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to journalists on Thursday evening in comments embargoed for Friday, said that the plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019