International Development News
Development News Edition

Pragya Thakur tenders apology in LS for remarks on Godse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:15 IST
Pragya Thakur tenders apology in LS for remarks on Godse

Facing opposition attack for her controversial comments on Nathuram Godse, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha but said her remarks have been twisted. The Bhopal MP said her comments were in a different context.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. "If my comments have hurt in anyway, I regret and seek apology. My comments in the House have been twisted," she said without taking Godse's name Thakur also said that she respects and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the country.

The MP also said that she was dubbed as a terrorist by an MP despite being acquitted by the court. "One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have been acquitted by the court," she said and added that making such remarks too were against the law.

Unsatisfied with Thakur's apology, the Congress strongly protested in the House and shouted slogans. The principal opposition party also demanded suspension of Thakur from the House.

Earlier, as soon as the House met for the day, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said opposition members have raised the issue of Thakur's comments in the House on Wednesday. He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action.

Without naming Thakur, the Speaker then said he would "ask the respected member to come to the House at noon after Question Hour". The BJP MP is facing opposition fire for her remarks on Godse.

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are also likely to move a censure motion in Lok Sabha against Thakur for her remarks, sources said. On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said BJP condemned any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi's killer as a patriot.

Singh said Gandhi's philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and described him as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation. Thakur's remarks on Godse during a debate on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill on Wednesday was never part of the records..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

India's wettest monsoon in 25 years could lift 2020 wheat output to record

Indias wheat production could jump to a second consecutive annual record in 2020 as the wettest monsoon in 25 years is set to help farmers in expanding the area under the winter-sown crop while also boosting yields, industry officials told ...

In democracy, we can't curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties: SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra.

In democracy, we cant curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra....

New political front taking shape in Goa: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, along with three legislators, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena as a new political front is taking shape in the state. Goa Forward Party presid...

French army chief refutes IS claim on Mali helicopter crash

Two French army helicopters that crashed in Mali on Tuesday had not been under fire from Islamic State jihadists, French army chief of staff Franois Lecointre said on French radio RFI on Friday. The crash was Frances highest military toll s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019