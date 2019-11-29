PM Johnson says UK would walk away from US trade talks if NHS was on the table

British Prime Minister said he would walk out of post-Brexit trade talks with the United States if it was a pre-condition that Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) was on the table in discussions.

"First of all the NHS is not for sale. Under no circumstances will this government or any Conservative government do anything to put the NHS up for negotiation in trade talks or privatizing anything like that," Johnson told LBC radio.

"I can tell you were the United States, or any other country, to insist on that as a condition of talks we would simply walk out."

