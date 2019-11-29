International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong releases CCTV footage of 'irregularities' in Guj exam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:18 IST
Cong releases CCTV footage of 'irregularities' in Guj exam

The opposition Congress on Friday demanded cancellation of a written test conducted recently by the Gujarat government for recruitment of non- secretariat clerks and office assistants. It alleged large scale irregularities to favour candidates having links with the ruling BJP, and released CCTV footage of two different exam centres in Wadhwan town of Surendranagar district to prove its claim.

The exam was conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on November 17. In one video clip, a candidate can be seen copying from a chit, which he apparently acquired when he was outside the exam hall for over 30 minutes, while in another video, a candidate can be seen checking his mobile phone, which is prohibited.

The person in the second video clicked a photograph of his paper in the presence of the exam supervisor as well. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda claimed such irregularities took place at many other centres to help those who were associated with the ruling party.

"Though we do not have videos of other centres, we are sure such irregularities took place at many exam centres. We recently made a representation on it to the governor also," he said. "This recruitment scam is larger than the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh. The BJP government has played with the future of over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for this exam," Chavda told reporters here.

"This is not the first time such a scam has emerged. Gujarat government has failed to bring transparency in any exam it has conducted in recent times. Transparency is intentionally compromised to help those candidates who are linked to the BJP. Many party workers were given government jobs using such malpractice," alleged Chavda.

Apart from scrapping the clerk's exam conducted on November 17, the Congress leader demanded a judicial inquiry into all 11 recruitment tests conducted by the government in recent times. Asit Vora, chairperson of GSSSB, refused to comment on the CCTV footage, and said the government will issue a statement soon after going through the allegations made by Congress..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL38 JK-SITUATION No congregational prayers at Srinagars Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday Srinagar No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagars Jamia Masji...

Govt initiates dialogue with ASEAN members for review of FTA: Goyal

The government has initiated dialogue with ASEAN members for review of the free-trade agreement FTA executed 10 years ago, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Rajya Sabha. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hou...

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Colombo, Nov 29 AFP Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan. The matches will be the ...

40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised, blame Central notification: Cong leader

Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Lovely alleged on Friday that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies in the national capital will not be regularised due to a notification issued by the the BJP-ruled Centre.The Narendra Modi government g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019