Assam Congress to boycott meeting convened by HM Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora and Congress Legislature Party leader Debrat Saikia will boycott the meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in New Delhi.

  ANI
  • |
  Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-11-2019 17:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora and Congress Legislature Party leader Debrat Saikia will boycott the meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in New Delhi. Political parties and civil society organisations from Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on November 29, November 30 and December 3.

Earlier in the day, Congress Members of Parliament (MP) from the northeast and Naga People's Front parliamentarians protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The parliamentarians, holding placards, stood in front of Mahatama Gandhi's statue in the Parliament premises to register their protest over the bill. They also raised slogans against the bill and demanded that it should be scrapped. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

