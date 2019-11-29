Erdogan slams 'brain dead' Macron over NATO comments

International Development News
  Istanbul
  Updated: 29-11-2019 19:00 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 19:00 IST
Istanbul, Nov 29 (AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out on Friday at counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his criticisms of NATO, saying it was the French president who was suffering "brain death". "I am talking to France's President Emmanuel Macron, and I will also say this at NATO. First of all, have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death," Erdogan said in a televised speech. (AFP) SCY

