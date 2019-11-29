Erdogan slams 'brain dead' Macron over NATO comments
Istanbul, Nov 29 (AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out on Friday at counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his criticisms of NATO, saying it was the French president who was suffering "brain death". "I am talking to France's President Emmanuel Macron, and I will also say this at NATO. First of all, have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death," Erdogan said in a televised speech. (AFP) SCY
SCY SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Emmanuel Macron
- Istanbul
- Turkish
- NATO
- French
ALSO READ
Turkey removed more than 6,000 Syrians from Istanbul -governor's office
RPT-INTERVIEW-Istanbul mayor seeks to bond with investors on London charm offensive
INTERVIEW-Istanbul mayor seeks to bond with investors on London charm offensive
40,000 refugees expelled from Istanbul
Turkey says about 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July