International Development News
Development News Edition

After Maha, Shiv Sena proposes anti-BJP front in Goa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:17 IST
After Maha, Shiv Sena proposes anti-BJP front in Goa

A day after a Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government took over in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said an anti-BJP coalition would be formed in neighbouring Goa. Raut also spoke to leaders of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP), both of which are, like the Shiv Sena, former BJP allies.

While GFP leader Vijai Sardesai met Raut in Mumbai and supported the Sena's proposal, MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar also said that such a coalition was possible. "There will be definitely an earthquake. Sardesai is here with all his MLAs. Some other MLAs, who have backed the (BJP) government, are in touch with us," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

"After Maharashtra, (it is) Goa, there will be a big movement across the country. We will form a non-BJP front," Raut said. "A front is being formed with Sardesai in Goa...like we did in Maharashtra," the Sena MP added.

Earlier, Sardesai, GFP chief and former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, said they will interact with people who are ready to oust the BJP government through a Maharashtra-like model. Sardesai made the remarks after he, alongwith party MLAs Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar, met Raut and NCP leader Praful Patel in Mumbai.

"Regional entities fight for local people....We intend to have such (Maharashtra) type of experiment recreated in Goa to provide an alternative to anti-people government of Pramod Sawant," he said. "We have been backstabbed by the BJP after helping it form government in the state (after February 2017 assembly polls)," he alleged.

"Similar situation was faced by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra...on that point we have a common ground, he added. (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar told PTI in Panaji that Raut called him in the morning and spoke about formation of a new coalition in Goa, and he reacted positively.

"A coalition of five parties -- Congress, MGP, Goa Forward Party, Shiv Sena and NCP -- can be formed in Goa to fight the 2022 Assembly elections," Dhavalikar said. At present such an alliance can not pose any threat to the BJP government in Goa as opposition does not have the numbers, he added.

"Alternative government cannot be formed unless the Speaker disqualifies the members who crossed over illegally to the BJP," he said. Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar said Raut should stop "day-dreaming".

"Does he know that he has no MLAs in Goa? Please put this fact before him and then let him dream of `miracle'," Ajgonkar told PTI. "Sanjay Raut is forming a coalition with Vijai Sardesai. Let them have elections. They will then come to know what the people of Goa are. Even in Maharashtra, the mandate was for BJP-Shiv Sena," Ajgaonkar said.

There was no threat to Pramod Sawant government, he said. "Looking at the work of BJP govt, 10 MLAs of Congress came to the BJP. Sawant is carrying forward the vision of (late) Manohar Parrikar. We will complete not only this five- year tenure but will also get the next five years," he said.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the BJP has 27 MLAs of its own, and is backed by one independent MLA. The Congress has five MLAs, GFP three and NCP and MGP one each. Besides, there are two other independent MLAs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murder

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murdercase in Hyderabad Police....

Russia and China deepen ties with River Amur bridge

Russia and China have finished building the first road bridge linking their two countries, Russian officials said on Friday, in the latest sign of warming relations. The bridge across the River Amur will connect the cities of Blagoveshchens...

Sugar output in 2019-20 may fall by 18% to 273 lakh tonnes

Indias sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 per cent to 273 lakh tonnes in the ongoing marketing year ending September due to bad weather, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha. Sugar marketing year runs from October to...

SAT asks Sebi to reconsider ban on Karvy using clients PoAs

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday directed regulator Sebi to reconsider its order restraining Karvy Stock Broking from using its clients power of attorneys PoAs. The regulators decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019