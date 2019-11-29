People should believe Centre only when properties in unauthorised colonies are registered: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that residents of unauthorised colonies do not want any law for regularisation of colonies and they should believe the Central government only when the registration of their properties is completed. "We are saying that the registration should be done. The Centre is saying that the process of registration will start after six months," Kejriwal told reporters at a press conference.

"They are going to give registration to 100 people for photo opportunities next month. But our question is that why are they not giving registration documents to all stakeholders," he added. The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, was passed with a voice vote. The minister accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government of "creating hurdles" in the process of giving ownership rights.

The Bill recognises the property rights of residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies and also provides some relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi from registration charges. The properties in these colonies are at present not being registered by registration authorities. The Bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter and other documents.

