EC recognises JJP as state party of Haryana
The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Jannayak Janta Party as a state party of Haryana.
The JJP, founded by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recent polls. It extended support to the BJP to form the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
