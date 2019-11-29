EC recognises JJP as state party of Haryana

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Jannayak Janta Party as a state party of Haryana.

The JJP, founded by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recent polls. It extended support to the BJP to form the government.

