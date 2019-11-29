International Development News
BJP leaders criticise opposition for 'politicising' Pragya Thakur's remark even after she apologised

Condemning what BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's statement about Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, party leaders Jagdambika Pal, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Pralhad Joshi on Friday also attacked the opposition for its behaviour towards Pragya even after she apologised twice over her remarks.

BJP leaders slam opposition for their behaviour after BJP MP Pragya Thakur apologised. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning what BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's statement about Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, party leaders Jagdambika Pal, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Pralhad Joshi on Friday also attacked the opposition for its behaviour towards Pragya even after she apologised twice over her remarks. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and MP from Balasore, said, "We all have regret over the death of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister's stand is very clear on Gandhi. He has spread the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi in the whole world. We condemn the act of praising Gandhi's killer. Sadhvi has apologised for her actions and the opposition created a scene. Everyone should be given the right to put their view forward. Not allowing someone to speak is a crime. Speaker will decide whether Rahul Gandhi is right or wrong."

Echoing similar sentiments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the opposition of trying to make it a "political issue". He said, "Such behaviour of opposition was not correct after she had sought an apology. They should also think that she has been called a terrorist too in the House." Meanwhile, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Urban Development Jagdambika Pal told ANI, "Sadhvi Pragya is a Member of Parliament, insulting her and calling her a terrorist means you're not abiding by the rules of the Parliament and disrespecting it."

Opposition leaders started creating ruckus in Lok Sabha as BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur makes a statement in the House. Opposition leaders raise slogans of "Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, and 'Down, down Godse". Earlier in the day, Pragya Thakur reiterated in Lok Sabha that she had not called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "deshbhakt" and expressed apology if someone had been hurt by her remarks.

Pragya, who is known for making controversial remarks, apologised for the second time in Lower House after the opposition members expressed dissatisfaction with her statement made earlier in the day. Apologising for her statement, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said, "I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments. My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation."

In her apology in the House earlier, Pragya also raked up of being called terrorist by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi had on November 27 tweeted, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament." (ANI)

